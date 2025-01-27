Kenya: Police Launch Manhunt for 6 Suspects Who Escaped Custody in Uasin Gishu and Bomet

Nairobi — Police in Uasin Gishu and Bomet counties have launched an operation to recapture six suspects who escaped custody on two separate occasions on Sunday evening.

In Uasin Gishu incident, five prisoners escaped from the cells at Moiben Police Station in Moiben Sub-County at around 8:10 p.m.

Police said that, the suspects managed to break out after gaining access through doors that were not securely locked with padlocks.

Authorities identified the suspects as Ian Kosgei who was being held for assault and Emmanuel Kipruto, Dominic Dome, Stephen Kirwa and Edwin Kipchumba who were all facing charges of stealing.

"The same were to appear to court tomorrow the 27/01/2025[Monday] at Moiben Law Courts," read a -police report in part.

Polcie said that an operation to re-arrest the fugitives is underway, with Moiben police calling on officers and the public to remain alert.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Moiben is handling the case.

In the Bomet incident, a lone suspect escaped from Chesoen Police Station at around 7:15 p.m.

The suspect, Joash Cheruiyot, was being held for burglary and theft.

Polcie say that the suspect took advantage of the heavy rain to make his escape while the officer on duty was away ordering food for him.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect manipulated the cell's structure, pulling plywood panels and dislodging a timber used as part of the ceiling.

He then pushed through an iron sheet to break free.

The suspect had been scheduled to appear before Bomet Law Courts on January 27, 2025.

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) and other officers visited the scene, and efforts to locate and apprehend the escapee are ongoing.