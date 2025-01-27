South Africa: Joburg Residents Meet to Discuss the City's Crises

Some suggested boycotting paying rates while others called for transparency and accountability from the City

Over a hundred people from communities across the Johannesburg met at the Brixton Multipurpose Centre at the weekend to discuss problems plaguing the metro.

Under the theme 'Save Joburg', the gathering was led by the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation. One-by-one residents complained about poor waste management, load reduction by Eskom and City Power, water cuts, decaying infrastructure, as well as the dilapidated state of the Johannesburg Art Gallery (JAG).

Some people suggested boycotting paying rates, but this sentiment was in the minority. Residents also called for transparency and accountability from the City to ensure better service delivery.

Michael Kerr from Yeoville called for a state of emergency to be declared for the ongoing water crisis.

Themba Zulu from Orange Farm suggested doing a sit-in at the City Council and Provincial Legislature. Zulu also urged residents to participate in government processes like meetings to discuss the Integrated Development Plan.

Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Nishan Bolton, said, "The mission is clear: to save Joburg from collapse, corruption, bad governance, and the absolute downward spiral financially."

"If we want to shut down the city tomorrow, we must know why we want to shut it down and what we hope to achieve. We need to find ways to make sure we bring out millions of people to have direct pressure," he said.

Journalist Ferial Haffajee told attendees that the substantial water cuts last year have a devastating impact. "To have 1,377 water cuts on a day in July and 1,400 in September is not normal. These are systems in crisis," she said.

Johannesburg Heritage Foundation chairperson David Fleminger urged those present to "keep up the pressure".

Fleminger spoke at length about the terrible state of the publicly owned art gallery. He said that workers were spotted on site at the JAG but noted that it was likely due to the mayor's planned visit in two weeks' time. "Although repairs to the JAG are long overdue, the Heritage Act mandates public participation prior to any work being conducted," he said.

City Speaker Nobuhle Mthembu told residents that peaceful protests were welcomed but urged ratepayers not to join proposed boycotts.

"I understand why the residents feel angry. But we have seen how people protest in our municipality. Remember, last year workers from Pikitup protested. We saw the state of the city."