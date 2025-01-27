Congo-Kinshasa: Jambojet Suspends Nairobi-Goma Flights After M23 Rebels Announce Seizure of Key Eastern DRC City

Nairobi — Jambojet has suspended Nairobi-Goma flights after M23 rebels announced the seizure of a key eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) city.

In a statement, the airline indicated that this was due to the increasing safety concerns and closure of the airspace.

"The safety and security of our guests and staff is our utmost priority. We are closely monitoring these developments and will deliberate on the next steps together with key stakeholders both in Goma and Nairobi," it stated.

President William Ruto, in his role as chair of the East African Community (EAC), has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) amid the worsening conflict.

The situation has caused a severe humanitarian crisis, with military actions, including the closure of airspace in Goma, displacing more than a million people. The M23 rebel group announced on Monday that it has seized control of the strategic city of Goma in eastern DRC.

Residents shared distressing footage of M23 rebels patrolling the city's streets after a swift advance against the Congolese army, which led to tens of thousands fleeing neighboring towns. President Ruto stressed the urgent need for all parties to allow humanitarian access and pursue peaceful resolutions. He called on DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame to prioritize peace and heed calls from the international community and the people of the region.

In light of these developments, President Ruto announced that an Extraordinary Summit will be convened within 48 hours following consultations with EAC member states to determine the way forward for regional peace and stability.

The EAC, in collaboration with the African Union, Southern African Development Community (SADC), and global partners, is committed to facilitating dialogue among the warring parties. The M23's control of Goma, a city of over a million people, has intensified the crisis, displacing more than 400,000 people since the beginning of 2025 in the North and South Kivu regions near the Rwanda border.

Key roads leading to Goma are blocked, and the city's airport is no longer operational for humanitarian aid or evacuations. The international community, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres, has called for Rwanda to withdraw its forces from DRC territory and for the M23 to halt its offensive. Rwanda has denied supporting the M23 rebels, instead accusing the Congolese government of provoking the conflict.