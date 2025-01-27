Kenya: Jambojet Halts Flights to Goma Amid Escalating Conflict

Nairobi — Jambojet, Kenya's budget airline, has suspended flights between Nairobi and Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), due to escalating conflict and the closure of Goma's airspace.

The airline announced that the temporary suspension takes effect immediately, citing safety concerns following the recent takeover of Goma by the M23 rebel group.

"The safety and security of our guests and staff is our utmost priority. We are closely monitoring developments and will deliberate on the next steps with key stakeholders in both Goma and Nairobi," Jambojet said in a statement.

The airline added that its Customer Service team is reaching out to affected passengers and JM Cargo clients through official communication channels, apologizing for the inconvenience caused.

The situation in Goma has worsened following reports of intensified fighting and the displacement of over a million people. The M23 rebel group's actions have prompted military responses, including the closure of Goma's airspace, resulting in a severe humanitarian crisis.

President William Ruto, chair of the East African Community (EAC), has urged an immediate cessation of hostilities in the region.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on Rwanda to withdraw its forces from DRC territory and for the M23 rebels to halt their offensive.

Rwanda has denied supporting the rebels, accusing the DRC government of provoking the conflict.

Jambojet began operations on the Nairobi-Goma route in 2021 as part of its expansion into Central Africa.