Nigeria: Stop Criticizing PDP or Resign, Bala Mohammed Cautioned

Abuja — The People's Democratic Party Youth Frontiers Network (PDP-YFN) has issued a stern warning to Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed, demanding that he cease his criticisms of the party or resign.

In a statement released in Abuja, signed by National President Comrade Isah Ibrahim, the PDP-YFN criticized Mohammed's recent comments, labeling them as desperate attempts to drag the party down for personal gain.

The group contended that his outbursts, particularly regarding government policies like the tax reforms, have eroded the PDP's standing among Nigerians.

The statement urged Mohammed to either align his actions with the party's mission or consider stepping down to allow loyal members to reposition the PDP.

The youth further encouraged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike to disregard Mohammed's criticisms, framing them as the complaints of a political opportunist.

Nevertheless, the PDP-YFN emphasized the importance of constructive criticism and open dialogue, but insisted that these must be conducted respectfully and with the party's best interests at heart.

The statement reads, "Bala Mohammed should either stop disgracing the PDP as he is currently doing or quits the party for its loyal members and leaders to reposition it.

"We now understand that the reason Bala Mohammed refused to take correction is that he fancies himself as the PDP presidential aspirant to beat in 2026 for the 2027 General Elections.

"Since his latest outburst, we have taken time to review Bala Mohammed's records as a senator, minister and governor.

"We conclude by urging Wike to ignore Governor Bala Mohammed's rants and treat them as the tantrums of a saboteur who has been prevented from hijacking the PDP into his personal enterprise.

"To the Bauchi State governor, our message is simple: if there is anyone who should quit the PDP, it is Bala Mohammed."