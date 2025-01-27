Somalia: Somali Minister Calls On Youth to Accept Presidential Amnesty for Leaving Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu — Somalia's State Minister of Religious Affairs, Abukar Sheikh, urged young Somalis who have joined Al-Shabaab to accept the amnesty offered by President Hassan Sheikh, in remarks broadcast on state television on Sunday.

Speaking to State TV, he highlighted the perils of associating with the militant group, noting that many young people have been deceived by Al-Shabaab's radical interpretations of Islam, which have become interwoven with Somali cultural and religious practices.

"It is vital for our young citizens to seize this chance to leave Al-Shabaab and benefit from the President's amnesty. This could be a pivotal moment for them to reintegrate into society and live a peaceful life," Sheikh stated.

The call comes as Somalia battles ongoing insurgency from Al-Shabaab, which has caused extensive conflict across the nation. The government has consistently sought to weaken the group's influence, with President Mohamud previously announcing that amnesty would be granted to defectors showing true remorse.

The minister further encouraged the youth to participate actively in nation-building and to shun the extremist ideologies that have fueled decades of unrest in Somalia.

This latest appeal underscores the government's strategy to diminish Al-Shabaab's recruitment base by providing a pathway back to normalcy for disillusioned fighters.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud previously stated that the government is prepared to offer amnesty to young people who abandon Al-Shabaab and demonstrate genuine repentance.