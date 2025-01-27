Somalia: Hormuud Salaam Foundation Sponsors First-Ever Open-Heart Surgery for Somali Children in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a groundbreaking healthcare milestone, Hormuud Salaam Foundation (HSF), in collaboration with Italian doctors and local partners, successfully facilitated the first-ever open-heart surgeries for children in Somalia. The procedures were performed on January 25, 2025, at Kalkaal Hospital in Yaaqshiid district, Mogadishu, marking a historic step toward addressing congenital heart defects (CHD) in the country.

The first beneficiaries of this life-saving initiative were Zakariye Abdulkadir, 15, and Maida Moalin Tuure 12, both of whom underwent successful surgeries led by renowned Italian cardiologist Prof. Stefano Maria Marianeschi. The surgical team, which included Somali and Ethiopian doctors, delivered the procedures in collaboration with Welcare Hospital and philanthropist Mrs. Edna Abdirahman, who resides in Milan, Italy.

Somalia faces a significant healthcare challenge, with approximately 6,000 infants born annually with congenital heart defects. Due to limited medical infrastructure, only a small fraction of these children receive the care they need. This initiative not only fills a crucial gap in pediatric healthcare but also reduces dependency on foreign medical referrals for such critical procedures.

"This is a monumental achievement for Somalia. Where once patients had to travel abroad for urgent care, we are now witnessing the availability of advanced medical procedures right here at home," said Somalia's Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Haji Aden, during the launch event.

HSF's CEO, Abdullahi Nur Osman, emphasized the collaborative nature of the project, which involved various stakeholders working together to make the initiative a success. "Last year, we sponsored eight Somali children to undergo heart surgery in Italy, and this year, we brought the expertise to our own hospitals. This is just the beginning of a broader effort to ensure that Somali children have access to the healthcare they deserve," said Osman.

Dr. Asseyer, Director of Welcare Hospital, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the need to expand such initiatives. "When we start something good, we must build on it. Today's surgeries are proof that Somalia can deliver world-class healthcare with the right partnerships," he noted.

The event was attended by government officials, including the health minister, who praised Hormuud Salaam Foundation, Kalkaal Hospital, Welcare Hospital, and the international and local medical teams for their dedication. "We are no longer fully reliant on emergency referrals abroad. Six pieces of vital surgical equipment are now available in Mogadishu, and this initiative opens doors for further advancements," the minister added.

The Foundation announced its commitment to sustaining and expanding the program. "This initiative ensures that children suffering from heart conditions no longer need to suffer in silence. Hormuud Salaam Foundation will continue to invest in healthcare solutions to save lives," Osman stated.

Prof. Stefano Maria Marianeschi expressed his joy at performing a critical surgery in Somalia. "This has been a privilege. We are grateful to all the partners who made this possible, and we look forward to further collaboration to improve healthcare access for Somali children."

The Yaaqshiid District Commissioner, Suleiman Fargah, also commended the initiative, thanking all stakeholders, including philanthropist Mrs. Edna Abdirahman, for their contributions. He urged further investment in healthcare to ensure that lifesaving services are available to all.

HSF has been at the forefront of providing free services critical to the Somali community, from supporting hospitals to disaster relief efforts. With this successful milestone, the Foundation aims to expand its reach and impact, ensuring that no Somali child is left behind in accessing essential medical care.