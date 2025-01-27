Uganda: Centenary Bank Commits Shs200m to Rotary Conference

27 January 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — Centenary Bank has pledged support to the upcoming Rotary District Conference and Assemblies for D9213 and D9214. The D9213 conference will draw Rotarians and Rotaractors from all over the country to discuss various items on their agenda and celebrate the milestones achieved in community service.

Rtn Anne Nkutu, the District Governor of D9213 said, "I would like to thank Centenary Bank for their partnership and friendship, especially for this year's District Conference and Assembly (DCA), a gathering for Rotarians to celebrate our achievements. The DCA is more than a celebration; it is an opportunity to re-strategize and improve our efforts to achieve our goals of supporting communities across the country."

Joseph Balikuddembe, the Executive Director of Centenary Bank expressed appreciation for the relationship that Centenary Bank shares with Rotary.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.