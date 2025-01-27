Nigeria: Court Remands Man Over Alleged Killing of Girlfriend

The prosecution said the offence violated section 221 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria, and punishable with death.

The Nasarawa State High Court on Monday remanded a man, Timilehin Ajayi, at a correctional facility over the alleged killing of his 24-year old girlfriend, Salame Enejo.

Mr Ajayi was charged with culpable homicide.

The prosecuting lawyer, Stanley Ifeanyi, told the court that Ajayi killed Ms Enejo, a member of the National Youth Service Corps, in the FCT.

Mr Ifeanyi said that the offence violated section 221 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria, and was punishable with death.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge

The trial judge, Simon Aboki, remanded Mr Ajayi at the Lafia Custodial Centre, and adjourned the case till 17 March.

He promised to give the case an accelerated hearing because of its seriousness and sensitive nature.

