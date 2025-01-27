South Africa: Livestock Thieves Sought After Six Goats Stolen From a Kraal

press release

- A 34-year-old complainant came to the Police station to report that six goats with the value of R12 000 were stolen from the kraal at his plot in Beaufort Levubu between the 24 and 25 January 2025 at about 05:45.

On Friday 24 January 2025 at about 21:35, he ensured that all the gates were locked however, when he woke up the next morning, he discovered that unknown perpetrators gained entrance by cutting through the fence and stole the livestock from the kraal. A black plier was found at the fence on the ground.

Apparently the goats do not have any brand marks and a case of stock theft was registered for further investigation.

Should anyone have information that can assist in tracing the suspects, members of Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit can be contacted at Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or MySAPS App anonymously.

Livestock owners are sternly warned to comply with the Animal Identification Act and to mark their livestock accordingly as this will help reduce stock theft and make it easier to recover stolen livestock. Count your livestock regularly and consider a shepherd to guide and protect livestock.