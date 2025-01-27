South Africa: Livestock Thieves Sought After Six Goats Stolen From a Kraal

25 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- A 34-year-old complainant came to the Police station to report that six goats with the value of R12 000 were stolen from the kraal at his plot in Beaufort Levubu between the 24 and 25 January 2025 at about 05:45.

On Friday 24 January 2025 at about 21:35, he ensured that all the gates were locked however, when he woke up the next morning, he discovered that unknown perpetrators gained entrance by cutting through the fence and stole the livestock from the kraal. A black plier was found at the fence on the ground.

Apparently the goats do not have any brand marks and a case of stock theft was registered for further investigation.

Should anyone have information that can assist in tracing the suspects, members of Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit can be contacted at Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or MySAPS App anonymously.

Livestock owners are sternly warned to comply with the Animal Identification Act and to mark their livestock accordingly as this will help reduce stock theft and make it easier to recover stolen livestock. Count your livestock regularly and consider a shepherd to guide and protect livestock.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.