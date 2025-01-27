Kenya: Ignore Fake Graphic Claiming Over 50,000 Kenyans Filed Complaints Against Government to International Criminal Court

Ignore fake graphic claiming over 50,000 Kenyans filed complaints against government to International Criminal Court

IN SHORT: A graphic circulating on social media in Kenya claims that over 50,000 Kenyans submitted complaints with the International Criminal Court against president William Ruto's government. However, it's been flagged as fake.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) investigates and tries individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community, including genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

Following the tabling of a controversial finance bill by the Kenyan government in 2024, young Kenyans took to the streets in protest. Since then, security forces have killed and abducted protesters and perceived leaders of the protests. While the government has denied involvement, there have been calls for the ICC to intervene.

In March 2010, the ICC opened an investigation in the context of the post-election violence in 2007 and 2008 in Kenya. The case was closed in November 2023, notably with charges dropped against current president William Ruto and former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

In this context, a digital card began circulating on Facebook in Kenya. It reads: "ICC alarmed as over 50,000 Kenyans file complaints against Ruto's government, active investigation looms."

It shows the logo of Nation Africa, a Kenyan news site, and includes an image of the ICC.

The graphic has also been posted here, here and here.

But is it legitimate? We checked.

Fake digital card

The graphic in question has a glaring red flag. Unlike existing Nation Africa graphics, it uses a mix of lower-case and upper-case text.

Additionally, there are no credible reports to support the claim. If it were legitimate, it would have been reported widely by both local and international media.

The "news" section of the ICC's website also does not report on the circulating claim.

Nation Africa posted the digital card on its official X account, with the word "fake" printed across it in red.

"Fake news alert! Please be advised that this card doing rounds on social media is fake. If you can't find it on nation.africa's official pages, treat it as fake," reads the post.

The graphic is fake and should be ignored.