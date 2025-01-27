Liberia: Boakai to Deliver Keynote Address At Lnba's Inauguration

President Joseph Boakai is expected to deliver the keynote address at the inauguration ceremony of officers-elect of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) scheduled to hold on Friday, 31 January 2025.

The inauguration will be held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex, in Congo Town.

"The decision to invite President Boakai as Keynote Speaker came after careful consideration," said Cllr. Kuku Dorbor, of the LNBA's Inaugural Committee during a press conference on Friday.

As the first sitting Liberian President to serve as guest speaker at the LNBA's induction, Boakai would no doubt reassure the Bar of his government's commitment to upholding the rule of law, despite numerous accusations of his administration's frequent violation of the rule of law.

Cllr. Dorbor disclosed that the selection of President Boakai would also provide the opportunity for the engagement of the Bar with the president with respect for the adherence of the rule of law.

Besides, President Boakai and Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Yuoh, Cllr. Dorbor said members of the Diplomatic Mission to Liberia, senior officials of the Boakai-led administration, the Supreme Court's Bench, Circuit Court Judges and Magistrates are expected to grace the ceremony.

"Over five-hundred lawyers from in and around the country and members of other Bar's outside of the country," the inaugural committee head noted of the LNBA, Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, currently served as vice president of the West African Bar Association (WABA), many of whom are expected to attend the occasion.

He also thanked the national secretary general of the LNBA.

Recently, the WABA's, Cllr. Varmah said, expected to meet next-month with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, to discuss possible mediation role in the three junta-led nations, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso's decision to quit the 15-nation regional economic bloc known as ECOWAS.

Established in 2004, WABA aims to address human rights violations and other challenges that threaten the rule of law, fostering democratic governance, peace, and development in the region. The association seeks to mobilize Bar Associations and legal practitioners to actively contribute to these objectives.

It was created pursuant to the provisions of Articles 6 and 15 of the Revised Treaty of the Economic Community of West African States.

The officers-elect l. includes : Cllr. Varmah, president, Cllr. F. Juah Lawson, vice president, Cllr. Elisha T. Forkeyoh, national secretary general and Atty. Yarmie Williams, president