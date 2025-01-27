Kenya: Man Detained for Four Days Over Fake Funeral Post On President Ruto

27 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — A Bungoma man accused of publishing a fake funeral announcement for President William Ruto will remain in custody for four days as police complete investigations.

Benson Maroba Ashiku, who was arrested on January 24 in Bungoma, was transferred to Nairobi and is being held at Muthaiga Police Station.

Appearing before trial magistrate Susan Ashikwe, the court ordered that Ashiku remain in custody for four days. If investigations are not concluded by then, he will be released on a cash bail of Ksh 30,000 or an alternative bond of Ksh 50,000.

The prosecution told the court that the fake funeral, allegedly dated January 18, 2025, was widely shared on X (formerly Twitter). Authorities are yet to determine the motive behind the post.

The case will be mentioned on February 10 to review the progress of the investigation.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.