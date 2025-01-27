Liberia: LRA CG Lauds Customs Officers' Role in Liberia's Economic Development

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) celebrated the 73rd International Customs Day at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Monrovia, with a ceremony that highlighted the pivotal role customs play in driving national development.

Held under the theme "Customs Delivering on Its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity," the event drew attention to the sector's contribution to economic growth, border security, and trade facilitation.

James Dorbor Jallah, Commissioner General of the LRA, led the celebrations and acknowledged the tireless work of customs officers in fostering trade and safeguarding the nation's borders.

"Today, we honor the resilience, sacrifices, and unwavering commitment of customs officers who ensure the seamless flow of trade, safeguard our borders, and drive revenue mobilization," Jallah said in his address.

Jallah spotlighted the LRA's strides in improving customs operations, particularly through digital advancements and regional collaboration.

"Efficiency is the backbone of trade facilitation and economic growth," he remarked. "At the LRA, we are advancing automation at border offices and preparing to deploy an electronic trade single window. This initiative will reduce clearance times and costs, creating a business-friendly environment in Liberia."

The implementation of the SIGMAT Transit System and electronic payment solutions, he noted, are vital steps towards reducing trade barriers and aligning Liberia with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional integration agenda.

"These advancements are part of our broader efforts to align with the Government's ARREST agenda, which focuses on accountability, reform, and sustainability," Jallah said.

With a firm focus on national security, Jallah reaffirmed the LRA's commitment to strengthening Liberia's borders. "Our borders are gateways to the nation, and customs play a pivotal role in national security," he emphasized. "We are enhancing training programs for customs officers, including advanced instruction at the National Police Training Academy. Soon, we will roll out the Customs Security Program to certify officers in arms handling."

He also lauded the interagency collaboration with the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), which has been key to combating smuggling and other transnational crimes.

On revenue collection, Jallah celebrated the LRA's achievements, highlighting that the customs department exceeded its revenue target by 8% last year.

"Despite challenges such as resource limitations and logistical constraints, our team's dedication has ensured consistent growth in revenue collection," he said. "Every dollar collected contributes to Liberia's development by funding education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security."

Integrity was a central theme of Jallah's address as he emphasized the LRA's zero-tolerance policy on corruption. "Integrity is the foundation of our work," he asserted. "Corruption erodes trust and undermines progress. Let us all be ambassadors of integrity as we fulfill our responsibilities."

He also acknowledged that while digitization is not a cure-all, it is a critical step in addressing challenges that hinder efficiency and contribute to revenue leakages. "Digitization is not a panacea, but it is a critical step toward addressing challenges that hinder our systems and lead to revenue leakages," Jallah stated.

Looking ahead, Jallah shared the LRA's ambitious plans for 2025, including the expansion of digitization and continued collaboration to foster trade and sustainable economic growth. "Our vision for a fully digital customs system will not only enhance efficiency but also foster trust and transparency," he said. "With teamwork, innovation, and commitment, we can achieve our shared objectives."

In his keynote address, former Grand Gedeh Senator and former Commissioner of Customs G. Alphonso Gaye reflected on his tenure from 2006 to 2009, commending the progress made in modernizing Liberia's customs operations.

"Customs administration has transcended its traditional role of tax collection to encompass economic and social dimensions," Gaye noted. "It is now a critical player in fiscal revenue collection, economic policy implementation, and national security."

Gaye shared his experiences of implementing reforms during his tenure, including streamlining customs clearance processes and addressing revenue leakages. These efforts, he said, laid the foundation for the modern customs framework in Liberia.

"The progress we see today is a testament to the hard work and resilience of customs officers and administrators," he concluded, urging all stakeholders to continue supporting the ongoing transformation of Liberia's customs sector.

Deputy Commissioner of Customs Saa Saamoi also took the opportunity to thank customs officers for their dedication. "The International Customs Day celebration is an opportunity to recognize the vital role of customs in economic development and border security," he said.

Saamoi highlighted the success of the Customs Security Program, which has already trained 80% of customs staff in basic police science.

Additionally, he revealed plans to further enhance digitization efforts by upgrading automated systems and integrating them with regional and international trade platforms, ensuring greater efficiency and effectiveness in Liberia's customs operations.