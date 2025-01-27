South Africa: Solar Project Makes Strides in W Cape

The Riversdale solar energy project, which is set to bring reliable, affordable and renewable energy, is making satisfactory progress, says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

The multimillion-rand energy initiative is currently under construction in Riversdale, located in the Southern Cape, following a sod-turning ceremony in September 2024.

Riversdale, a growing hub of economic activity and job creation, is located along the N2 highway in the Hessequa region between Cape Town and George. The town is mainly agriculturally oriented, and is recognised as a hub for shopping and other services for surrounding farming communities, smaller towns and some coastal resorts.

Winde, who visted the project site on Friday, said the project is an important part of creating energy security, even though the country has had a reprieve from load shedding.

The first phase of the project is expected to provide power to local businesses by the beginning of next year. After three years, it should be extended to all residents of the Hessequa region.

READ | Eskom edges closer to meeting load shedding target

Winde believes that municipalities in the Western Cape should continue to explore and invest in alternative energy solutions, with an added focus on making power more affordable and environmentally friendly.

He said the Riversdale project and others like it will help in the face of Eskom's "staggering" 44% proposed increase for electricity sales to municipalities in the upcoming financial year. Through these projects, municipalities, the Premier said, would be able to absorb some of the worst of these price increases and pass on the benefits to their residents.

"This project is not just ensuring energy resilience, which is much needed after the disastrous spate of power cuts; we are also taking a more responsible approach to power generation through renewable and affordable energy provision."

Eskom has applied to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa for a 44% increase in electricity prices for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The Western Cape Government (WCG) believes that the Riversdale energy initiative is essential for providing for the town's residents, and that it will also play a vital role in securing economic growth and driving job creation in the region.

The solar project includes a 10 megawatt (MW)-hour solar photovoltaic (PV) system that can generate 15 million kilowatt-hours per year.

It features a battery energy storage system with a capacity of 10MW-hours, allowing for efficient energy storage and discharge.

It is also equipped with advanced monitoring and control systems, enabling real-time performance tracking and optimisation.

The project is being implemented in three phases. According to the WCG, It will provide energy to the whole of Riversdale, which currently has a population of around 22 000 people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Electricity and Energy Deputy Minister, Samantha Graham-Maré, commended the WCG for its efforts to assist municipalities to incorporate renewable energy into their business models.

She commended Hessequa Municipality for taking a leading role in the country by leveraging renewable energy for the benefit of all residents.

The WCG's efforts to ensure affordable, reliable and renewable energy extend across the province, with projects such as solar PV installations, which are guided by the Energy Resilience Programme. The programme is aimed at generating 5 700MW by 2035.