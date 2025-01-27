South Africa: Western Cape Schools Fall Victim to Vandalism, Theft Over Holidays

Despite increasing to 480 the number of schools where the Western Cape Government (WCG) subsidised holiday security, the province has seen a rise in burglary and vandalism cases during this period.

During the summer holidays, 47 incidents of burglary or vandalism were reported by 34 schools.

"This is a significant increase in incidents from the 26 incidents reported at 24 schools during the same period [the previous] year. While the majority of incidents were minor, these incidents are costly to schools, both in terms of the cost of replacement and the impact on school functionality," the Western Cape Education Department said.

Items damaged or stolen include electrical fixtures, appliances, food for learners, bathroom fixtures, fencing and security equipment, windows, and a host of other items.

"It is disappointing that our schools will once again have to allocate time and resources to cover these losses. Our schools are precious community resources, and they must be protected and cared for by all of us," the department said.

The provincial department has requested that the public remain vigilant regarding their local schools.

They urge individuals to report any suspicious activity near schools immediately to the South African Police Service (SAPS) or the Safe Schools hotline at 0800 45 46 47.

"If you have any information, no matter how small, about the incidents that occurred over the holiday, please do not hesitate to inform the SAPS.

"What might seem insignificant information may turn out to be the missing piece of the puzzle that they need to apprehend the criminals and recover our schools' property."