South Africa: Security Officers to Appear in Court

A group of security personnel are expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Friday after they were found in possession of fraudulently acquired competency certificates.

In a statement on Saturday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), said firearm competency certificates are required by law to certify that individuals are properly trained and qualified to handle firearms safely and responsibly.

"The Hawks' Nelspruit based Serious Corruption Investigation, Priority Crime Management Centre (PCMC) and a private security company's joint investigation paid off as 21 security personnel were summoned to court after they were found in possession of fraudulently acquired competency certificates in February 2024," said the Hawks.

This as a third group made up of six suspects are due to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Friday, 31 January, with the exception of the seventh suspect who has since passed away.

The appearance of the six follows on the appearance of the second group of seven suspects in court on Friday, 24 January. The first group of seven suspects appeared in court on 17 January.

"In both appearances, the suspects were released by the court and warned to appear before the same court again on 07 February 2025," said the Hawks, adding that three other suspects (two women and a man) suspected to be the masterminds in orchestrating the fraudulent activities and receiving gratuity, will also be summoned to court on a date that is yet to be confirmed.

The Mpumalanga Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Nico Gerber, warned that fraudulently acquired competency certificates poses a serious threat to the holder and other people.

The Major General said the unqualified competency certificate holder may increase the chances of accidents and damage to security reputation. He called on security companies to verify such reports with the issuing authority.

The directorate said the investigation was prioritised to ensure the safety of the inhabitants of South Africa by not allowing firearms to be in the wrong hands.

"The fact that the firearms were going to be in the hands of people who are entrusted to provide safety and security to human lives and property is one of the many reasons the investigation received priority attention.

The investigation was launched shortly after the private security company learned that some of their employees were in possession of fraudulently acquired and unregistered competency certificates," said the Hawks.