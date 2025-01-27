Congo-Kinshasa: SA to Continue Promoting Stability in the DRC

South Africa's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Mathu Joyini, has stated that South Africa will continue to contribute to promoting peace and stability in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo and to the continent's overall peacekeeping efforts.

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting yesterday regarding deadly clashes in eastern DRC, following Kinshasa's withdrawal of its diplomats from Kigali as Rwanda-backed rebels advanced on the key city of Goma.

At least 13 soldiers serving with peacekeeping forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were killed by M23 rebels in the eastern DRC after two days of fierce fighting, including nine members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The SANDF soldiers are part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) deployed to support and assist the government of Africa's second-largest country to restore peace, security, and stability.

Joyini believes that the situation in the eastern DRC requires decisive action from the international community led by the UN Security Council following the killing of peacemakers.

"This Council must send a clear message that peacekeepers' lives matter. We must value and safeguard the contribution of those entrusted to carry out the mandates adopted in this Chamber," she said on Sunday.

M23 is one of the groups seeking to establish control in the mineral-rich regions of North and South Kivu provinces located near the border with Rwanda.

According to reports, more than 400 000 people have been displaced since the beginning of 2025.

"We deplore these unwarranted attacks against MONUSCO [United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo] and the SAMIDRC uniformed personnel who are deployed not only to promote peace, security, and stability in eastern DRC but, by extension, in the African continent in general."

Condolences

The Ambassador took the time to express her condolences to the families of peacekeepers who have lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

"The cost of being a UN peacekeeper should never be this high. This Security Council has passed many resolutions providing clear guidance on such violations against peacekeepers. The Security Council must take decisive action against callous acts to undermine its role and decisions to maintain international peace and security."

Support

She called on the Rwanda Defence Forces to cease support to the M23 and for the rebel group to immediately cease all hostile actions and withdraw from occupied areas.

"We cannot accept a world wherein non-State actors are armed to do the will of other States, while those States refuse to accept responsibility for unnecessary armed violence and potential war crimes."

Lasting solution

Joyini believes that the international community can no longer afford to simply watch as this conflict in the eastern DRC continues to displace, maim, and kill innocent civilians.

"The Security Council must use the tools at its disposal to act against those who perpetuate the conflict in eastern DRC, including calling for their withdrawal from the DRC.

"There must also be a resumption of both the Luanda and Nairobi Processes to find a lasting political solution to the cyclical conflict in the eastern DRC. South Africa commends His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Angola in his capacity as the African Union Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa, for his tireless work on the Luanda Process."

The Ambassador once again called on the relevant parties to engage in this process to agree on a negotiated settlement that includes peace and stability in the entire Great Lakes region and Africa.

Secretary-General of the UN António Guterres has called on Rwandan forces to withdraw from the DRC and halt support for M23 fighters advancing on the key city of Goma.