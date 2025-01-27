South Africa: Bma Suspends Operations At Oshoek Port of Entry

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, and the South African Revenue Services (SARS) on Sunday temporarily suspended operations at the Oshoek Port of Entry with Eswatini, following a serious truck accident.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:20 when the truck, allegedly experiencing brake failure, descended towards Eswatini on the departure side of the port.

The truck crashed into 10 stationery private vehicles, four SARS vehicles, and one SANDF bakkie, causing extensive damage.

Three individuals - one SARS official, one tourism monitor and the driver of the truck - sustained injuries during the incident. All injured individuals were promptly attended to by Eswatini Emergency Medical Services and transported to a hospital in Eswatini for immediate medical treatment.

Port infrastructure - two guardhouses and an inspection shelter - were severely damaged.

"As a precautionary measure, all operations at Oshoek Port of Entry have been temporarily suspended to allow for investigations by SAPS and collection of evidence and photographs from the scene.

"Pending the safety assessments by disaster management teams, the operations at the port will continue to be suspended until the necessary clearance has been issued to ensure the safety of all stakeholders," Masiapato said.

Travelers and transporters of cargo are advised to use the following Ports of Entry with Eswatini, Nerston Port of Entry, Mahamba Port of Entry, Jeppes Reef Port of Entry as well as the Lebombo Port of Entry with Mozambique.

The BMA, in collaboration with SARS and other relevant stakeholders, has wished the injured colleagues a speedy recovery and are working hard to ensure resumption of services.

The BMA and SARS extended their appreciation to the Eswatini Emergency Medical Services for their swift response and to all affected stakeholders for their cooperation during this challenging time.