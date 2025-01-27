Addis Abeba — A recent seismic earthquake impact assessment conducted in the Fentale district of the East Shewa Zone, Oromia region, revealed that humanitarian needs in the area remain "severe" as communities grapple with the cumulative impact of multiple shocks, including conflict and drought.

Conducted jointly by the government and humanitarian partners, the impact assessment report disclosed a critical situation at the lower administrative level with Daga Hedu Kebele classified as facing "severe" humanitarian needs, while Benti Kebele confronts "extremely severe" conditions.

The report also identified other vulnerable kebeles near the Fentale Mountain epicenter, including Haro Kersa, Debiti, and Kobo.

Since late September 2024, parts of Afar, Oromia, and Amhara have experienced significant seismic activity, with its effects reaching as far as the capital, Addis Abeba.

In recent weeks, seismic activity has intensified, with approximately five tremors recorded daily, ranging in magnitude from 4.3 to 5.8. While the epicenter of these tremors appears concentrated in regions such as Awash within the Afar region, the impact assessment report underscores their pervasive influence, affecting "all 18 kebeles" situated within the Fentale district.

Last week, Addis Standard reported that recent seismic activities have displaced nearly 10,000 residents in the North Shewa Zone of the Amhara region, which borders the Afar region. This displacement adds to the 80,000 people affected in the Afar and Oromia regions, bringing the total number of people impacted across the three regions to nearly 100,000.

Close to 20,325 individuals displaced from the Fentale district have been evacuated to 11 designated Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) sites.

"In most assessed sites, the impact of the seismic shocks on living conditions was reportedly very high, affecting up to three out of four individuals in local communities," the impact assessment stated. "Many displaced persons are living in precarious conditions near Metahara town without access to food, shelter, or essential non-food items. They are sleeping in open areas without mats or plastic sheets, as the sudden displacement left them unable to bring their belongings."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Environment Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It further underscored significant public health risks stemming from the earthquake, with limited access to clean water and sanitation increasing the likelihood of "disease outbreaks."

Recently, Addis Standard reported that displaced individuals in the Afar region are residing in overcrowded shelters with limited access to food, water, and essential supplies. According to residents displaced by the recent seismic activities, the aid provided by the government and humanitarian organizations remains "insufficient."