Africa: The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Morrocco 2025 Final Draw Pots and Procedure Revealed

The procedure for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morrocco 2025 Final Draw has been revealed ahead of the ceremony to take place on Monday, 27 January in the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT/ 20h00 Cairo time).

The 24 qualified teams will be drawn into six groups each containing four sides, with host nation Morocco placed at the head of Group A.

Current TotalEnergies CAF AFCON champions Cote d'Ivoire will also head one of the other five pools as they sit in Pot 1.

The remainder of the qualified teams will be placed in Pots 1-4 based on their FIFA World Ranking as of 19 December, 2024, and as follows:

Pot 1: Morocco (A1), Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire

Pot 2: Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo and Burkina Faso

Pot 3: Gabon, Angola, Zambia, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea and Benin

Pot 4: Mozambique, Comoros, Tanzania, Sudan, Zimbabwe and Botswana

The procedure of the draw will be:

The ball of Morocco will be drawn first from Pot 1, and it will go to position A1

The balls from Pot 4 will be drawn sequentially to positions A4, B4, C4, D4, E4, F4.

The balls from Pot 3 will be drawn sequentially to positions A3, B3, C3, D3, E3, F3.

The balls from Pot 2 will be drawn sequentially to positions A2, B2, C2, D2, E2, F2.

The remaining balls from Pot 1 (minus Morocco) will be drawn sequentially to positions B1, C1, D1, E1, F1.

The top two teams in each pool as well as the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16 at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025.

