Kenya: Nairobi County Extends City Clean-Up Exercise to Estates

Nairobi — Nairobi County has extended its citywide clean-up efforts, originally launched in the Central Business District (CBD), to include residential estates across the city.

The initiative will be supported by an additional 3,500 members of the Green Army.

Governor Sakaja Johnson assured the team that the CBD clean-up was only the start, with plans to focus on estates across Nairobi as part of a coordinated effort to restore order and cleanliness throughout the city.

"This is the last day we are collectively, as 3,500 members, participating in the CBD clean-up. Over the past weeks, you've done an exceptional job. We will now move to the estates, cleaning them one by one," Governor Sakaja said.

However, he stressed that the success of the initiative would depend on establishing the right infrastructure and systems.

"You've done a commendable job. Plans are in motion to ensure your employment becomes permanent and pensionable. But you also need to do your part as we do ours. Employment will be based on merit and the hard work each of you puts in," Sakaja said.

Additionally, the Governor announced the creation of the Green Nairobi Company, which will operate independently and manage garbage collection, environmental management, and related tasks across the city. This initiative aims to streamline operations and improve cleanliness efforts.

"Cleanliness is our collective responsibility," Sakaja concluded. "Let's all participate, not only in cleaning but also in maintaining a clean Nairobi."

Governor Sakaja, accompanied by nearly 40 Members of County Assembly (MCAs), reiterated his commitment to working together to restore order and cleanliness in the city.

He emphasized that maintaining a clean city is a shared duty, calling on residents to actively take part in the initiative.

The Governor also revealed that President William Ruto had taken note of the Green Army's dedication and praised their efforts.

"The President has expressed his pride in what you're doing. Let's push harder and deliver for our people," Sakaja said.

The Green Army, established under the Green Nairobi Department, has played a significant role in cleaning the CBD, and moving forward, the team will expand its efforts to cover residential estates across Nairobi in a systematic and organized manner.