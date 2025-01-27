Nigeria: Trade Ministry Outlines Roadmap for 2025

The ministry said it will conduct a nationwide census to establish a precise, data-driven roadmap for empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) has unveiled its roadmaps for 2025, outlining strategic plans to drive growth and innovation across various sectors of the economy.

In its 2025 outlook document titled 'Accelerating Diversification to Rebuild Prosperity by Leveraging Industry, Trade & Investment' the ministry said it will create and maintain an enabling environment and regulation for development and the expansion of trade and investment.

"In 2025, to accelerate diversification and rebuild prosperity, FMITI will deliver a more enabled environment through good regulation and development policies and the expansion of trade and investment across three broad areas: economic diversification, trade revenue growth and investment mobilisation," it said.

According to the ministry, it will accelerate industrialisation, digitalisation, creative arts, manufacturing and innovation by strengthen the implementation of ease of doing business, rehabilitate and establish public and private export processing zones, prioritise intellectual property protection Act, and ensure compliance with international food safety standards of all exportable food products.

It added that it will reposition Nigeria's commodity exchange and other exchanges, promote tech and AI for trade and investment and project to enable and drive services-led economy.

The ministry further noted that it plans to revise trade and investment strategy, laws, regulations and trade policy for export-led and retention-focused economy.

It will also "Champion Regional trade & investment under Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), champion and implement digital trade protocol for Africa under AfCTA, regulator synergy for improved access to markets, support and champion free trade zones and enter into preferential trade agreements with key countries, support export compliance and standardisation and Optimise and streamline export procedures and documentation across key agencies," it said.

It said it will retain domestic investors, deepen capital markets, modernise regulatory regime for Responsible, Inclusive, Balanced and Sustainable (RIBS) investments, develop an investment portal to capture investment flows holistically, facilitate establishment of sub- national one-stop investment centers and drive execution and track delivery of investment priority projects.

Key Priorities

Among the ministry's key prioritises in the document is unlocking the full potential of the automotive sector by accelerating local manufacturing and fostering world-class supply chains.

It also plans to expand value addition in agriculture to position Nigeria as a global powerhouse in agro-industrial production and revitalise the cotton textile and garment ecosystem to enhance domestic production, drive exports, and create millions of jobs.

The ministry noted that it plans advancing Nigeria's industrial self-sufficiency through strategic investments in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and petrochemical industries.

It said it will conduct a nationwide census to establish a precise, data-driven roadmap for empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and a high-level task force focused on implementing these industrial reforms and reengineering the Nigeria Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP), aiming to create a modernised blueprint for sustainable industrialisation.

Speaking on the outlook, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, said this year is poised to be an inflection point in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

"As a ministry, we prioritise creating a dynamic, resilient, and sustainable economy by positioning the private sector for productivity and competitiveness and enabling businesses to take full advantage of the vast opportunities available in domestic, regional, and global markets."

She said in tandem with the President's 8-point agenda, the ministry goal is to facilitate the creation of wealth, productive jobs, and shared prosperity for all Nigerians.

"We have repositioned ourselves to deliver empirically verifiable policies and reforms based on transparently laid down, which improved FMITI's performance significantly in the last quarter of 2024. As we begin the year, we are committed to delivering measurable impact with renewed energy and determination. FMITI remains steadfast in its resolve to lead the charge in rebuilding prosperity for all.

"We are building an economy that attracts abundant investment from across the world, fosters industrial transformation, and facilitates trade in exports to generate productive jobs for Nigerians across the country," she said.

Also, John Enoh, minister of state for industry, said delivering on these priorities requires a bold approach--one that creates and enables industrial cities, parks, and MSME clusters; ensures access to cutting-edge industrial machinery and infrastructure; and guarantees stable power and energy solutions through structured financing and management models.

"We will also drive the revitalisation of existing industries, ensuring they remain vibrant players in an increasingly competitive world."

To make these goals a reality, he said the ministry will engage extensively with key stakeholders across sectors, fostering strategic partnerships, collaboration, and rigorous monitoring and evaluation of industrial projects.

"The journey ahead demands unity of purpose, and I am confident that together, we will set Nigeria on an irreversible path to industrial greatness. Let's build a future where industry thrives, innovation flourishes, and Nigeria takes its rightful place in the global economy," he said.

In his remarks, Nura Rimi, the permanent secretary of the ministry said the ministry's mandate is to create a conducive environment that fosters business growth, job creation, and wealth generation across all sectors of the economy.

"As we navigate the complexities of the global economy, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment remains committed to driving Nigeria's economic transformation. Our dedication to sustainable economic growth is crucial as we implement initiatives that promote industrialisation, enhance trade facilitation, and attract investments," he added.