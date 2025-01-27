South Africa: Johannesburg's Water Supply Crisis - Phumla Mqashi Residents Battle Scarcity and Health Risks Daily

In Johannesburg's Phumla Mqashi informal settlement, thousands of households rely on a few water tankers and are forced to travel across settlements or to neighbouring suburbs to fill water drums since illegal connections were cut.

Listen to this article 11 min Listen to this article 11 min Residents of the Phumla Mqashi informal settlement, whose name loosely translates to "rest tenant" in isiZulu, find no relief in their daily lives.

Since Johannesburg Water cut illegal connections last November, the community has been left to rely on just 53 water tanks to serve an estimated 17,000 households. With so many residents depending on so few tanks, they empty quickly, and when water tankers do arrive to refill them, many residents distrust the water, reporting diarrhoea and skin irritations.

Phumla Mqashi is one of several informal settlements in Johannesburg where rapid growth has outpaced infrastructure development. Johannesburg Water said the decision to cut illegal connections was part of a broader strategy to curb water losses and stabilise supply to areas downstream, including the Lenasia Reservoir.

The settlement was initially supplied with water tanks under directives from the Department of Human Settlements, which mandates water and sanitation services for informal settlements. However, Johannesburg Water said ongoing land invasions and vandalism of tanks exacerbated the strain on local resources.

"Life was good for us before the government disconnected the water," said Elizabeth Gcumisa, who has lived in Phumla Mqashi...