Somalia and Egypt Conclude Technical Talks On Aussom Mission

Cairo — Somalia and Egypt have wrapped up technical talks on Egypt's role in the AUSSOM mission, aimed at combating terrorism in Somalia, officials said on Wednesday.

During the discussions in Cairo, Egypt pledged its support for Somalia's counter-terrorism efforts, stating it is prepared to bolster the African Union's mission for regional security and stability.

Somali authorities highlighted Egypt's potential to play a crucial part in eliminating terrorist factions within its territory, viewing Egypt's involvement as key in the broader struggle against Al-Shabaab and other Islamist groups.

The talks also underscored Somalia's expectation that Egypt's participation would enhance the AUSSOM mission, providing a significant boost to efforts aimed at neutralizing the threats from these militant organizations.

Egypt has a history of aiding Somalia, particularly in security matters, and has actively participated in regional counter-terrorism activities across the Horn of Africa.

This latest round of talks marks an intensification of cooperation between the two nations, reflecting a shared vision for a stable and secure region.

The conclusion of these discussions signals a deepening of Egypt-Somalia relations, with both countries committed to an ongoing partnership to address security challenges in the volatile region.