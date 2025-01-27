Southern Africa: Angola-China Business Turnover Above USD 24 Billion in 2024

Luanda — The volume of trade exchanges between Angola and China in 2024 is estimated at more than USD 24 billion, a positive balance compared to 2023, in which it was around USD 23.4 billion, the chairman of the Angola-China Chamber of Commerce, Luís Cupenala, said Saturday in Luanda.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the Chinese New Year ceremony, organized by the Chinese embassy in Angola.

According to him, the balance for the year 2024 is considered critical given the numbers achieved, which is the result of 42 years of cooperation, whether political and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The official considers that the aforementioned amount, as well as the flow of private investment in Angola, could increase more as relations deepen.

He added that it is also the result of the signing of several legal instruments, during the visit of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to China, in March 2024, within the framework of cooperation between the two states.

Luís Cupenala revealed that for the current year, the Angola-China Chamber of Commerce (CAC), as part of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Angola's independence, will hold the second edition of the Angola-China Business Forum, in the capital city of Luanda.

"This second edition will have a strategic dimension, as we want to reach the various segments of our economy and we will invite Chinese financial organizations such as the China Africa Development Fund, the Macau Fund, among others", he disclosed.

Luís Cupenala also said that the objective is to attract private investment, to show Angola's mineral resources and how they can be used by the private sector, boost and transform them into goods and services, as well as creating national wealth.

On the other hand, he defended the internationalization of Angolan companies, encouraging them to make investments in China and seek this country's experience, acquired over 40 years of political, economic and social reforms.

CAC is a non-profit organization and operates with a focus on activities that include the development of programs and initiatives that aim to support and promote its members.

To achieve its mission, the chamber interacts with various public and private institutions, with a view to ensuring alignment for the promotion of initiatives within the scope of bilateral relations between Angola and China.

It was founded on April 17, 2016 and has around 400 associated companies.

