Morocco: Dismantling of Terrorist Group in Had Soualem Falls in Line With Efforts to Counter Terrorist Threats - BBIJ Director

Had Soualem (Casablanca region) - The dismantling of a terrorist group made up of four individuals, on Sunday in the Had Soualem area of Berrechid Province (Casablanca region), is part of the efforts of the Directorate General of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) to combat terrorist crimes and fend off terrorist threats, said Director of the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) Cherkaoui Habboub.

In a statement to the press, Habboub stated the operation, carried out by the BCIJ on precise intelligence from the DGST services, was conducted by DGST special force, snipers, a Royal Gendarmerie helicopter in charge of aerial support, as well as explosive detection specialists and trained police dogs.

The investigations conducted under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor's Office led to seizing large quantities of liquids, powders, suspicious products and edged weapons at the scene of the operation, he continued, noting that these materials will be placed at the disposal of the National Laboratory of Scientific and Technical Police to undergo the necessary technical expertise.

Habboub added that the four suspects, including three brothers, are in custody as part of the investigation overseen by the Public Prosecutor's Office. Authorities aim to uncover any links this group may have with national or international terrorist organizations.