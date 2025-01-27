Southern Africa: Namibia Draw Series After Late Goal Blitz

Namibia's men's indoor hockey team beat Croatia 10-5 in their final test on Sunday night to draw their series 1-1.

After trailing 3-2 at halftime and 5-3 early in the final quarter, Namibia bombarded Croatia's goals with constant attacks to seal a commanding victory.

Fagan Hansen was the star, scoring four goals in four minutes to put Namibia on top, but it was a great team effort as each player played their part in a memorable win.

Namibia took the lead through an Ernest Jacobs short corner, but Croatia struck back with two goals by their captain Mario Mucic, the second from the penalty spot, to put them 2-1 ahead at the end of the first quarter.

In a tight second quarter Cody van der Merwe equalised with a field goal but Croatia once again edged ahead with a Josip Krleza short corner goal to take a 3-2 halftime lead.

Croatia took off their goalie in favour of an extra outfield player in the third quarter and went 4-2 ahead when Mucic completed his hattrick from another short corner.

Liam Hermanus however pulled a goal back, scoring from an acute angle and with Croatia leading 4-3 going into the final quarter the match was still wide open.

Namibia coach Trevor Cormack also pulled off his goalie in the final quarter, making it six outfield players on six, which drastically changed the complexion of the game.

Josip Jazbec put Croatia 5-3 ahead from a short corner, but Fagan Hansen swung the match Namibia's way, scoring three field goals in two minutes to put Namibia 6-5 ahead.

They attacked relentlessly and further goals by Ernest Jacobs, Hansen's fourth, and a brace by Cody van der Merwe completed an emphatic 10-5 victory.