The draw for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 promises to be an unforgettable sporting and musical event on a fitting stage at the magnificent Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat on Monday, 27 January.

In addition to the excitement surrounding the 24 qualified teams learning their pool stage opponents for the 21 December 2025 - 18 January 2026 tournament, the draw will also feature several world-class acts to continue the great tradition of African football and music intertwined.

The star-studded event gets under way at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT | 20h00 Cairo).

Three internationally renowned artists will be in the spotlight to set the evening on fire: Hatim Ammor, Gims and RedOne.

HATIM AMMOR: THE MOROCCAN STAR

Originally from Casablanca, Hatim Ammor is one of the most popular singers in Morocco and will perform alongside Nouamane Lahlou. With a style that blends traditional Moroccan music with modern sounds, Ammor has won the hearts of millions of fans across the Arab world.

His career has been marked by hits such as "Hasdouna" and "Mchiti Fiha", which have racked up millions of views on streaming platforms.

Ammor is expected to offer a vibrant performance that will celebrate the cultural richness of Morocco. His stage charisma and powerful voice will make the performance a highlight of the evening.

As an ambassador of Moroccan music, he will perfectly embody the spirit of the AFCON, which brings together diverse nations and cultures on the same pitch.

NOUAMANE LAHLOU: THE SINGER & COMPOSER

Lahlou was 10 years old when he started music studies in his home town of Fez, and later travelled to the United States where he met Egyptian composer Muhammad Abd al Wahhab.

Lahlou subsequently moved to Cairo and became a singer and composer for radio and television, and gained acclaim for his work.

He moved back to Morocco to work as a professional composer and is best known for the songs 'Bladi Ya Zin Lboudane' and 'Lamdina Laqdima'.

He has also composed several songs for artists such as Fouad Zbadi, Latifa Raafat and Naima Samih.

GIMS: AN INTERNATIONAL ICON

An artist of Congolese origin, Gims is an emblematic figure of French-speaking and international music. Based in France and Morocco, he has established himself as one of the most listened to artists of his generation, thanks to albums such as "Subliminal" and "Ceinture Noire".

Gims has been able to transcend borders and musical genres. He also performed "Arhbo", one of the official anthems of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, reinforcing his status as a globally recognised artist.

His participation in the draw for the 2025 AFCON is particularly symbolic, as it highlights the importance of the African diaspora in promoting the culture and unity of the continent.

Gims is set to perform some of his most iconic tracks, offering a unique blend of urban rhythms and African influences.

His presence will bring an international dimension to the event, reaffirming the global influence of the AFCON.

REDONE: THE MAESTRO OF THE EVENING

The third artist is none other than RedOne, a world-renowned Moroccan producer and composer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

RedOne, whose real name is Nadir Khayat, has collaborated with the biggest stars on the planet, including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj.

His productions, which include hits like "Poker Face" and "On the Floor", have earned him multiple accolades, including three Grammy Awards.

As the event's musical director, RedOne will play a pivotal role in the design of the artistic performances. His ability to merge traditional and modern elements promises a unique musical experience.

For more on the AFCON draw, visit www.cafonline.com.

Contact:

CAF - Communication Division

communications@cafonline.com