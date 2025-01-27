Rwanda: January Transfer Window - What Are the Top Five Deals So Far?

The first transfer window of 2025 is expected to close on January 31. So far, several teams have made some decent signings, while others are on the verge of announcing some new players in the coming days.

With four days remaining to the closure of the window, Times Sport takes a look at the top five signings so far in this transfer period.

1. Djibril Ouatarra to APR

By far the biggest import to the Rwanda Premier League this season.

The Burkinabé striker has seen it all at the biggest stages in African club football, winning the CAF Confederation Cup with RS Berkane during the 2019/2020 season.

Ouatarra, who also played for JS Kabylie in Algeria, is a full Burkinabé international, earning 15 caps and scoring twice.

He has also played in AFCON and CHAN for his native country. Ouatarra signed for APR as a free agent, but the recruitment fee he received remains undisclosed.

2. Lague Byiringiro to Police FC

After the termination of his contract with Swedish second-tier club Sandvikens IF, Byiringiro arrived in Rwanda, and Rayon was ready to offer him 5 million Francs for a six-month deal, but Police FC beat them to his signature.

Police offered him a Rwf 40 million recruitment fee and he signed for a period of one and a half years. Byiringiro is a pacey winger and boasts an eye for goal as well. During his time at APR before he moved to Sweden, he was one of the top Rwandan talents in the league.

3. Dennis Omedi to APR

APR paid $27,000 for the FIFA Puskas Goal of the Year nominee.

The talented Ugandan winger has been in good form for Kitara FC, and his move to APR has further added to his credentials. He is also currently a regular for the Ugandan national team.

4. Keddy Nsanzimfura to Gorilla FC

Gorilla FC signed former APR midfielder Keddy Nsanzimfura on a short-term contract this January.

The 21-year-old central midfielder had been without a club since leaving Egyptian second-tier club Al Qanah in June 2024.

He trained with Kiyovu Sports during the June 2024 transfer window, but the club could not sign him due to a FIFA transfer ban.

5. Destin Malanda to Mukura Victory Sports

The Congolese attacker switched from city rivals Amagaju FC to Mukura Victory Sports for an undisclosed fee.

Malanda is a goal poacher capable of playing in various positions up front.