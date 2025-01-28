Rwanda: Govt Steps Up Fight Against Certified Seed Shortages

The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) has unveiled a strategy to tackle the shortage of certified seeds, with a focus on Irish potatoes and rice, by engaging young entrepreneurs equipped with the necessary skills.

"We are battling a shortage of certified seeds, and therefore, we are going to involve young entrepreneurs with the required expertise," said Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe, Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

A recent survey revealed that only 64% of rice farmers use certified seeds, while 36% still rely on traditional, saved seeds.

Irish potato seed shortages

The shortage of certified Irish potato seeds in Rwanda stems from several factors, including limited storage facilities, poor seed quality, and climate change impacts.

This has led to reduced yields and incomes for farmers.

The government aims to increase the availability of high-quality, disease-free Irish potato seeds to boost farmers' incomes and food security. To this end, 11 new Irish potato varieties have been developed, which require seed multipliers to produce certified seeds.

"Irish potatoes are costly, so we need to support youth in addressing the shortage," said Bagabe.

Teddy Mutoni, an inspector at the Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (RICA), highlighted ongoing collaboration with Kilimo Trust Rwanda, a not-for-profit organisation promoting agricultural development in East Africa.

"Youth-run firms will play a pivotal role in multiplying certified seeds. Our inspectors will ensure quality and support youth entrepreneurs in producing certified seeds, thereby increasing crop production," she noted.

Youth taking the lead

Cecile Uwizeyimana, a young seed multiplier in Rubavu District, grows potatoes on 18 acres and expressed the need for more skills to scale up certified seed production.

Similarly, Isaac Niyonizera, another young farmer, emphasised the importance of replacing underperforming varieties like 'Peko' with certified seeds.

"We aim to produce certified potato seeds and multiply between 20 and 25 tonnes per hectare," he said.

The new potato varieties, including Cyerecyezo, Gisubizo, Kazeneza, Nkunganire, and Ndamira, are gaining popularity among farmers for their high yields, pest resistance, and adaptability to diverse climatic conditions.

Andrew Gashaija, Country Director for Kilimo Trust, stressed the importance of equipping youth with skills and funding to enhance agribusiness.

"Young entrepreneurs need training in business planning, market research, financial management, branding, and growth strategies. These skills will prepare them for scaling their operations and attracting investment," Gashaija said.

Eliminating fake seeds

In partnership with the National Seed Association of Rwanda (NSAR) and the Private Sector Federation (PSF), MINAGRI has launched a roadmap to eliminate fake seeds by 2030.

According to the 2020 African Seed Access Index, satisfaction with efforts to combat fake seeds stood at 72%. Rwanda, which previously imported over 3,000 tonnes of maize, wheat, and soybean annually, now produces 9,000 tonnes locally, opening doors for potential exports.

The roadmap proposes establishing a National Seed Certification Agency to standardize and monitor seed quality.

Additionally, it recommends creating a vegetable seed production center to capitalize on Rwanda's favorable climate for crops like tomatoes, peppers, and watermelons.

Efforts to strengthen the seed industry will include training farmers, extension workers, and industry stakeholders in modern agricultural practices, seed handling, and storage techniques.

With these initiatives, Rwanda aims to enhance agricultural productivity, promote sustainability, and secure food security for future generations.