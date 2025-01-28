Zambia: UN Special Envoy in Zambia to Assess Freedom of Expression

Lusaka, Zambia — A United Nations special rapporteur is on a 10-day visit to Zambia to assess accusations that the government is stifling dissent.

According to the U.N., Irene Khan will also focus on Zambia's legal and policy framework and the safety of journalists, activists and human rights defenders in the country.

Upon her arrival in Lusaka on Friday, the special rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion told journalists that her visit to Zambia will give her the chance to hear from all sides and make recommendations.

"I can also discuss ... recent developments or legislative developments, other issues of how to strengthen your government's commitment to human rights, especially freedom of opinion and expression," Khan said.

In May of last year, police in Zambia arrested two opposition lawmakers, two opposition party leaders and an activist on espionage charges. This followed their accusation that the government played a role in the alleged abduction of an independent lawmaker, Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda. The government has denied that accusation.

Meanwhile, Zambian journalist Thomas Zgambo has been arrested three times in 13 months after writing articles critical of the government. He is facing sedition charges.

And last August, the government warned it would tighten cybersecurity laws to curb online hate speech, propaganda and defamation. The ruling party later withdrew the bill after it was denounced by human rights groups.

Zambia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mulambo Haimbe, told VOA that his government has nothing to hide and invited the special rapporteur to Zambia.

Haimbe defended his government's record on human rights, saying it has upheld rights guaranteed in the Zambian constitution.

"We have Article 11, which protects the freedoms of individuals, protection of fundamental rights of individuals. And in particular, with regard to freedom of expression, Article 20 is very clear that all citizens and all persons in Zambia will enjoy an inalienable right to the freedom of expression and opinion," he said.

Chishala Kateka, leader of the opposition New Heritage Party, told VOA that Khan's visit is very timely.

"We are experiencing arbitrary arrests and transfer of individuals to distant provinces without due process," she said. "There's also a systematic denial of our right to assemble and express ourselves freely. We have selective application of the law where opposition members are unfairly targeted while those from the ruling party are above the law."

Juliet Chibuta, a human rights activist, told VOA the visit of the U.N. special rapporteur is an opportunity to hear from both sides and offer solutions.

"The special rapporteur will offer an independent scrutiny and provide unbiased analysis of the situation on the ground, as she is not affiliated to any institution in Zambia. Her visit will also raise awareness on issues regarding censorship, harassment of journalists, restrictions on online expression and other threats of freedom of speech," Chibuta said.

In August, U.N. experts expressed concern about the allegations of arbitrary arrests of political opponents in Zambia.

The experts said the arrests and restrictions in Zambia have had a chilling effect on freedom of opinion, expression, association and assembly, which are critical for a functioning democracy.