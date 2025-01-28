Congo-Brazzaville: Secretary Rubio's Call With Democratic Republic of the Congo President Tshisekedi

27 January 2025
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi today to discuss the bilateral relationship and further enhancing our ties. In this introductory call, Secretary Rubio condemned the assault on Goma by the Rwanda-backed M23 and affirmed the United States' respect for the sovereignty of the DRC. Secretary Rubio and President Tshisekedi agreed on the importance of advancing the Luanda Process and Angolan President João Lourenço's efforts to restart talks between the DRC and Rwanda as soon as possible.

Office of the Spokesperson

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.