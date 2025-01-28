Congo-Brazzaville: Secretary Rubio's Call With Democratic Republic of the Congo President Tshisekedi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi today to discuss the bilateral relationship and further enhancing our ties. In this introductory call, Secretary Rubio condemned the assault on Goma by the Rwanda-backed M23 and affirmed the United States' respect for the sovereignty of the DRC. Secretary Rubio and President Tshisekedi agreed on the importance of advancing the Luanda Process and Angolan President João Lourenço's efforts to restart talks between the DRC and Rwanda as soon as possible.
