South Africa: Cosatu Sends Condolences to Families of South African Soldiers Who Died in the DRC and Calls for Their Heroic Contribution to Be Honoured

27 January 2025
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) sends its sincere condolences to the families of the members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) who fell in the line of duty in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The nine members of the SANDF were part of the South African Contingent of the SADC mission deployed in the DRC, with two of them forming part of the United Nations mission, MONUSCO.

COSATU recognises the role and importance of soldiers as workers involved in protecting civilians, ensuring peace and advancing democracy and development, not only in the country, but in other parts of the continent and the world. This is an integral part of the constitutional mandate of the SANDF and the SADC mission.

The Federation calls for more dedicated attention to the deepening crisis in the DRC, which is threatening the whole of the SADC and East African regions, while greatly undermining prospects for development on the continent.

COSATU also calls on workers, particularly on the African continent to unite against wars, looting of minerals, corruption and undemocratic governance. It is workers and the poor who pay the highest price for all these ills. This is also a call to SADC, the East African Community and the African Union, as well as the UN itself, to be more concrete in supporting institutions of democracy and development for lasting peace on the continent. That would be the only way to honour the memory and heroic contribution of our fallen soldiers, but also to ensure generations to come can live in better and decent conditions for all.

Lastly, the Federation adds its voice to the call for the adequate resourcing of the SANDF to ensure South African troops are not left exposed, vulnerable and unable to fend off attacks when they are deployed on missions. Various stakeholders have continuously warned that the SANDF is severely under resourced and is desperately in need of a boost in its budget to make sure it delivers on its missions. COSATU calls on the National Treasury to turn its back on austerity, particularly when it comes to the defence budget because any cut literally translates to loss of life.

The conflict in the DRC has dragged on for three decades. There is a role for peacekeeping missions and South Africa has correctly actively participated in them. But they can only play a supportive role whilst the affected governments, parties and international bodies find lasting political solutions, including through negotiations. Peacekeeping cannot on its own replace that.

