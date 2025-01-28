South Africa: Ramaphosa Does Not Care to Discipline Delinquent Cabinet Members - South Africans Need a Parliamentary Committee Overseeing the Presidency Now

press release

Last week, I wrote to the President seeking swift action against Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who is awaiting prosecution from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), over her involvement in an illegal tender while Municipal Manager of Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality.

While the Presidency acknowledged receipt of my letter, this is simply not enough, considering the seriousness of proceedings against Ntshavheni. Further, considering his stunt last week to destabilise the Government, he has time on his hands.

It shows his disinterest in providing clean and accountable governance over the Executive. The President's actions always speak louder than his words - and his inaction is damning.

In addition, Ntshavheni has made no response to the criminal investigation against her. She either has no defence or also does not care to bring South Africans into her confidence.

The DA reiterates our call for her axing. This is sadly unlikely, considering the President's failure to act against his former Justice Minister (now Human Settlements Minister) and Deputy President.

Minister Simelane is quite literally accused of stealing from the poor in the VBS Scandal, while Mashatile lives in luxury mansions he has not paid for. Yet, still no action from the President.

Indeed he has become best known for doing nothing when it most matters.

Mr Ramaphosa's focus remains foremost on his party - and his position in it - before South Africans, and this justifies the DA's actions in Parliament to establish a Committee overseeing the Presidency, which the Rules Committee has agreed to. We, however, have serious questions about why it did not come before the House for the final vote, prior to our rising in early December. We trust that there will soon be a vote.

Mr President, South Africans deserve far better. History never forgets and neither do voters.