Nigeria: I Now Feed From Renting Out My House in Kaduna - Buhari

27 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rilwan Muhammad

Former President Muhammadu Buhari says after serving two terms as Nigeria's number one citizen, he relies on one of his houses in Kaduna State to raise money for feeding.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting held at the Presidential Banquet Hall of the Government House, Katsina State, Buhari said he did not enrich himself through corruption while in power.

He said most Nigerians were unaware of the administrative challenges involved in governing, hence they blame the leaders without knowing that Nigeria is a difficult country to govern.

"Nigeria is a difficult country to govern, but most Nigerians are unaware. You will not understand the complexities of leadership and the country itself until you find yourself in the administrative position of the country.

"I look much better and healthier now than when I was the president of the country. Anybody that sees me now acknowledges that I look better than before.

"After my eight years as a civil president, I have only three houses; one in Daura and two in Kaduna. I have given one out for renting where I get money for feeding," he stated.

Sponsored

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.