Angola: 'Terrorist Organization Case' Already in Huambo District Court

Huambo — The Attorney General's Office (PGR) in Huambo province recently announced that the 'terrorist organization case', which involves six national citizens, is already in the Huambo District Court.

These are citizens João Gabriel Deussino, Domingos Gabriel Muecália, Crescenciano Kapamba, Arão Rufino Eduardo Kalala, Adelino Camulombo Bacia and Francisco Ngunga Nguli, listed in criminal case No. 82231/24.

In the document to which ANGOP had access, the PGR says it has closed the preparatory instruction, bringing the accusation and the request for trial, with the intervention of the Collective Court, against the co-defendants.

The Public Prosecutor's Office accuses the defendants, currently in pre-trial detention, of the crime of terrorist organization, concurring with criminal association, manufacture, trafficking, possession and alteration of prohibited weapons and ammunition, manufacture, acquisition or possession of explosive, toxic and asphyxiating substances.

It considers that the crimes imputed to the defendants are of 'special sensitivity and complexity', depending on the quality of some of them (public officials) of the public recovery of the fact, as well as the high value and importance of the targets identified and the organized way in which they prepared the actions they proposed to carry out.

Meanwhile, the legal representatives of the defendants accused of terrorist organization defended, at a press conference, the need to publicize the trial, scheduled for soon, in the media.

The fact was expressed by the lawyer António de Oliveira Nasso, one of the legal representatives of the defendants, who considers it important to broadcast the hearings so that the population has real control of the facts. ALH/DOJ