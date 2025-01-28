Namibia: No Need to Panic Over Trump Administration - Presidential Adviser Mnyupe

Presidential economic adviser James Mnyupe says it is still to early to judge the outcomes of United States (US) president Donald Trump's administration for Africa.

He says it would be premature for Namibia and other African countries to panic over his trade and economic policies.

Since his return to the White House last week for his second term, African observers have expressed concern that Trump's 'America first' policy could lead to the US prioritising domestic interests over commitments to other nations.

"I think we have to give that administration time to really sit down and craft the economic policy, articulate it to the world, and then start to execute it and see how all the other members of the world respond.

"So I don't think it's important to panic," Mnyupe says.

Namibia's exports to the US include beef, diamonds, uranium, charcoal, and beer, particularly under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

"But I do think we are also trying to open some new channels of trade. For example, we are looking to import specific equipment from there for our green industrialisation strategy," Mnyupe says.

He says Namibia may be interested in observing whether the Trump administration would continue its support of the Lobito Corridor, a project promoted by his predecessor, Joe Biden, to counter China's economic influence in Africa.

The corridor aims to connect the Port of Lobito in Angola with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, and it is being financed through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, a fund set up by the Group of Seven countries.

"I think new opportunities may come up. We see the Lobito corridor, the effort they have put into it. It will be interesting to see whether the new administration continues with that effort," he says.

Mnyupe, who is also the green hydrogen commissioner, says early signs suggest trade tariffs will play a significant role in American global policy.

Trump has reportedly threatened other countries with tariffs on foreign goods entering the US as part of his agenda to strengthen the American economy.

"But typically, tariffs might be inflationary in nature in terms of potentially increasing the cost of the goods to be consumed within a region that establishes tariffs," Mnyupe says.