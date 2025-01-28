Egypt, Italy Discuss Collaboration On Clean Energy, Heritage Conservation

Minister of Local Development, Manal Awad met on Monday with Italian Ambassador to Cairo Michele Quaroni and Martino Melli, Head of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), to discuss avenues for cooperation between the two nations. The meeting also included representatives from the Takween Foundation for Integrated Community Development and ministry officials.

Minister Awad outlined key areas for collaboration, including combating climate change, integrating renewable and clean energy into public transportation in Greater Cairo, transitioning transport hubs to solar power, and upgrading buses to electric models.

Quaroni affirmed Italy's willingness to support these initiatives, suggesting feasibility studies to facilitate collaboration with Italian specialised organisations. He underscored Italy's commitment to advancing renewable energy projects in Egypt.

Additionally, Quaroni highlighted Italy's interest in partnering with Egypt on sustainable development and heritage preservation. He proposed a partnership with the ministry and the Red Sea Governorate to fund a study on developing the ancient Roman coastal city of Quseir, in collaboration with Takween Foundation.

The Takween Foundation's previous project, Value Investment in Sustainable Integrated Tourism in Esna (VISIT-Esna) in Luxor, received acclaim from the World Tourism Organisation, further strengthening its reputation as a leader in sustainable tourism development.