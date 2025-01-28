Egypt's House Says Palestinian Cause Is 'Struggle for Historical Rights'

House Speaker Counselor Hanafi Gebaly said that reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the exchange of hostages is only the first step towards achieving peace.

He added in a speech during Monday's session that the circulating suggestions regarding the displacement of Palestinians completely ignore the established fact that the Palestinian cause is not just a 'geographical dispute', but rather 'the cause of a people struggling for their legitimate historical rights'.

He noted that the Egyptian House of Representatives expresses its firm and supportive position that supports the cause of the brotherly Palestinian people. He explained that this 'Palestinian cause' does not only represent the battle of a people's struggle for their legitimate rights, but also embodies a test of the values of justice, peace and stability.

"Our standing with the Palestinian people is not just a political commitment, but rather a bias towards the truth and the right side of history," Gebaly said.

He continued, "reaching a ceasefire agreement and exchanging hostages and prisoners in the Gaza Strip is only the first step in a long path towards achieving peace. This agreement came at a critical stage in which the Palestinian people have tasted the bitterness of siege, starvation and oppression for more than 15 months, in light of a suspicious international inability to confront a serious threat to international peace and security."

The Speaker of the House of Representatives added that the Egyptian efforts, in cooperation with the sincere efforts of the United States of America and Qatar, have proven once again that Egypt remains the 'beating heart' of the Arab nation's issues.

"Since the first moment, Egypt has worked with dedication and sincerity to achieve this agreement," Egypt's speaker said, adding that today it continues to focus its efforts on consolidating it, by ensuring the implementation of its provisions in its three-time stages, and preventing any new escalation, while continuing to provide humanitarian support and vital aid that the people of Gaza need.

Speaker of Egypt's House described all displacement proposals to be real danger to the whole regional security and stability.

Counselor Hanafi Gebaly affirmed that the only solution to achieve lasting peace is to implement the two-state solution, which guarantees the Palestinian people the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and also guarantees the security and stability of the entire region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This goal will only be achieved through launching a serious and comprehensive political process that includes enabling the Palestinian National Authority to carry out its duties in Gaza and the West Bank, supporting reconstruction projects and the flow of humanitarian aid,"

He continued, saying that "the international community must assume its historical responsibilities towards the Palestinian people, as this is not only an Arab responsibility, but rather a moral and humanitarian duty for the entire world."

Egypt Today