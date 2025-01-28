South Africa: Johannesburg Fire Leaves Families Displaced - South African News Briefs - January 28, 2025

Johannesburg Fire Leaves Families Homeless

Emergency services in Johannesburg will shelter families temporarily who lost their homes in the Booysens informal settlement fire, reports EWN. Approximately 100 shacks were destroyed in the fire. Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson for the city's fire department, said firefighters contained the fire, preventing further damage. "We will have to activate our disaster management officials. You can see that there are a lot of people who have been displaced. We have to make sure that, you know, we can be able to see whether we can be able to organize some temporary shelter for them from our disaster management officials," Mulaudzi said. He said disaster management teams would also coordinate efforts to distribute food parcels and other essential aid to those in need.

Cape Town Residents Frustrated by Crime Surge

Residents of Cape Town have expressed frustration over the impact of crime on their communities, reports eNCA. Residents insist that more action is needed to make neighborhoods safer despite measures outlined by the South African Police Service to curb the issue. The Western Cape police report that they conduct intelligence-driven operations every week, consisting of raids, search-and-seizure missions, roadblocks, and activities designed to trace criminal activity in crime hotspots.

PUTCO Buses Torched in Mpumalanga Attacks

The Public Utility Transport Corporation (PUTCO) has reported that 47 of its buses were set on fire, and two workers were injured in a series of attacks across multiple depots in Mpumalanga, reports SABC News. The incidents occurred at four depots, including Moloto, where security personnel were ambushed, tied up, and attacked. PUTCO is currently assessing the damage and the broader impact on its operations as authorities continue their investigation.

More South African news