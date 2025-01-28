Rwanda: Eight Things to Know About Regulations of Rehab Centres

The Ministry of Local Government has issued new instructions to regulate the organization and functioning of rehabilitation centres and preliminary rehabilitation centres (formerly called transit centres).

These measures aim to streamline the rehabilitation process and ensure the well-being of individuals exhibiting deviant behaviour.

The New Times breaks down the key aspects of the ministerial instructions of October 2024.

1. Definitions and objectives

Rehabilitation is defined as the process of restoring individuals through psychosocial support, training, values and vocational skills. Preliminary rehabilitation centres provide short-term rehabilitation focusing on psychosocial support and training to reorient individuals towards appropriate behaviour and lifestyle.

2. Establishment and coordination of centres

The National Rehabilitation Service (NRS) coordinates activities of major rehabilitation centres, including Iwawa, Nyamagabe and Gitagata. New centres can be established by competent authorities in collaboration with the ministry.

3. Admission into rehab

Preliminary rehabilitation centres admit individuals aged at least 10 years who exhibit deviant behaviours. Drug addicts are admitted regardless of their age. A screening committee is responsible for categorizing individuals and determining their suitability for rehabilitation.

4. Transfer and reception procedures

The district administration in any of the four provinces or the City of Kigali authorities oversee the transfer of individuals to rehabilitation centres. Upon arrival, each person undergoes a medical examination to determine their health. Families are promptly informed of their relative's admission.

5. Duration of stay and conduct monitoring

The duration of an individual's stay in the rehab centre depends on the training programme and the individual's behavioural progress. Preliminary rehabilitation centres conduct quarterly assessments to monitor improvement in behaviour of the admitted persons and establish a code of conduct through a designated steering committee.

6. Rights of admitted persons

Individuals admitted to rehabilitation centres are entitled to basic necessities, communication with their families and protection from mistreatment or discrimination. They are also provided with access to medical care and psychosocial support.

7. Family reintegration programmes

Upon successful completion of rehabilitation, individuals exhibiting positive behaviour changes are handed over to their home district authorities for reintegration into their families. Counselling and support services are provided to facilitate the transition.

8. Role of screening committee

A screening committee, composed of representatives from the Rwanda National Police, Rwanda Investigation Bureau, and other stakeholders, evaluates and categorizes individuals.

The committee is responsible for monitoring compliance with rights, deciding on transfers, and providing monthly reports to district and Kigali city authorities.

Recent developments and concerns

During a meeting with the Parliamentary Committee on Unity, Human Rights, and the Fight against Genocide, Kigali City Mayor Samuel Dusengiyumva highlighted the need for effective screening to address issues such as drug abuse, prostitution, and street vending.

Dusengiyumva emphasized collaboration with law enforcement agencies to maintain city safety and explore reintegration opportunities for individuals after rehab.

MP Lydia Mushimiyimana raised concerns about children with unknown family backgrounds, to which city officials responded that thorough identification processes are conducted. City Vice Mayor Martine Urujeni emphasized the importance of psychological support and educational programmes.

The 2023-2024 National Commission on Human Rights report revealed that preliminary rehabilitation centres are currently overcrowded, with 8,373 individuals against a capacity of 7,464.

Efforts are being recommended to address root causes and manage the growing number of admissions.

The new ministerial instructions aim to enhance the effectiveness of rehabilitation and reintegration programmes, ensuring that individuals receive the necessary support for a positive transformation.