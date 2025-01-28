Rwanda: Five Rwandans Killed, 35 Injured By Bombshells From DR Congo

At least five Rwandans were killed by bombshells from DR Congo on Monday, January 27, according to Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

RDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Ronald Rwivanga confirmed the death toll to The New Times on Monday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Rubavu schools, businesses close as DR Congo shells into Rwanda

Several bombs were fired into Rubavu District by the Congolese army, with support from the genocidal FDLR elements operating in the border city of Goma, which was captured by M23 rebels on Sunday night.

Businesses and schools in Rubavu were advised to close and students sent home, as bombs fells in the centre of the Rwandan border city.

ALSO READ: Dozens of Congolese soldiers flee to Rwanda

The M23 rebels, who have been fighting the Congolese army since late 2021, dealt huge blows to the government last week, with the killing of North Kivu Province's Military Governor Peter Cirimwami and capture of new territory.

The capture of Goma, which is home to about two million people, is the main escalation since the war began.

The conflict has affected the relations between Rwanda and DR Congo, which accuses its neighbour of supporting the rebels.

Rwanda dismisses these accusations, laying out its security concerns about the collaboration between the Congolese army and the FDLR, a UN-sanctioned terrorist group founded by perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

ALSO READ: Kinshasa could have avoided current crisis, says Rwanda envoy

The Rwandan envoy to the United Nations, Ernest Rwamucyo, told the Security Council on Sunday that Rwanda faced an "unprecedented threat" from DR Congo, as the Congolese army consolidated its coalition forces, which include the FDLR, Wazalendo militias, 10,000 Burundian forces, 1,600 European mercenaries, and South Africa-led SADC forces.

Rwamucyo also said that Kigali took seriously the threat of regime change by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi.

"To declare regime change on another country is a matter not to be taken lightly," said Rwamucyo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This rhetoric, coupled with the coalition's significant military presence along Rwanda's border, is destabilizing and unacceptable."

Kenyan President William Ruto said on Sunday that a meeting of the East African Community heads of state would convene in the next 48 hours to deliberate on the escalating crisis.

Ruto, who spoke to Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Congolese leader Tshisekedi, called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

The Kenyan leader also the African Union "must not remain passive in the face of this escalating crisis."