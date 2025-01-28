Rwanda, Guinea Sign Security Cooperation Deal

Rwanda and Guinea Conakry, on Monday, January 27, signed a memorandum of understanding meant to strengthen security cooperation, according to the Ministry of Interior.

At the signing in Kigali, Rwanda was represented by its Minister of Interior, Vincent Biruta, while Guinea was represented by Bachir Diallo, Minister of Security and Civil Protection in the Western African nation.

The objective of the agreement is to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in matters of security and civil protection, in particular through training, exchanges of experiences and sharing of good practices, technical assistance, and exchange of information and intelligence, in all directions.

Areas of cooperation

According to the agreement, the two parties will cooperate within the framework of an organised exchange of experiences and according to their needs in areas of mutual interest, and in particular in areas such as, training, community policing, the fight against drugs and psychotropic substances, criminal investigations, and cybercrime.

Other areas include prevention and management of natural and man-made disasters, disaster risk mitigation, and road traffic safety.

They also include technology and innovation, video surveillance, and command center management, capital intelligence and financing of the international territory, money laundering and financing of international terrorism, transnational organised crime, violent extremism and sectarian abuses, and civil protection.

Rwanda and Guinea are also expected to cooperate on the fight against irregular immigration, trafficking of migrants and related practices and human trafficking.

Cooperation mechanisms

To achieve the objectives of the agreement, the two countries agree to organise regular meetings to evaluate and plan cooperation activities, facilitate exchanges during working visits, training and capacity building programmes, and share relevant information and best practices.

To ensure the implementation of the agreement, a joint technical committee will be created, composed of executives appointed by the competent ministers of the two countries, who will meet at least once every year.