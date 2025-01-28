Uganda: Former Kabale MP Baryayanga Steals Spotlight At NRM Liberation Day With Trumpet Fanfare Entrance

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Liberation Day celebrations in Kabale Main Stadium took a dramatic turn when former Kabale Municipality MP Andrew Aja Baryayanga made a grand entrance, accompanied by a trumpet fanfare.

His theatrical arrival quickly stole attention from the official proceedings as he moved through the stadium, greeting rivals and supporters alike.

The spectacle followed a contentious lead-up to the event, marked by a dispute over the use of the stadium. Baryayanga had planned to host the finals of the Aja Cup on January 26, 2026, the same day as the NRM event.

Intervention by Permanent Secretary Ben Kumumanya and NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong resolved the issue in favor of the NRM celebrations, prompting Baryayanga to postpone his tournament.

In an interview, Baryayanga explained his decision to prioritize the Liberation Day festivities.

"I was told by the RDC to halt my event for security reasons. As a peace-loving Ugandan, I couldn't let my people face teargas, so I called it off," he said. "I belong to the NRM and felt it was important to join in celebrating this significant day."

Baryayanga also emphasized the need for unity within the party. "As NRM members, it's time we come together and ensure equal opportunities for everyone under the party," he added.

Despite the political tensions, Baryayanga assured the public that the Aja Cup finals would take place at a later date, yet to be announced.

As Kabale navigates these political undercurrents, Baryayanga's dramatic entrance and diplomatic stance have fueled speculation about his next move ahead of the 2026 elections.