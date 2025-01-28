Uganda: Former Kabale MP Baryayanga Steals Spotlight At NRM Liberation Day With Trumpet Fanfare Entrance

27 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Liberation Day celebrations in Kabale Main Stadium took a dramatic turn when former Kabale Municipality MP Andrew Aja Baryayanga made a grand entrance, accompanied by a trumpet fanfare.

His theatrical arrival quickly stole attention from the official proceedings as he moved through the stadium, greeting rivals and supporters alike.

The spectacle followed a contentious lead-up to the event, marked by a dispute over the use of the stadium. Baryayanga had planned to host the finals of the Aja Cup on January 26, 2026, the same day as the NRM event.

Intervention by Permanent Secretary Ben Kumumanya and NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong resolved the issue in favor of the NRM celebrations, prompting Baryayanga to postpone his tournament.

In an interview, Baryayanga explained his decision to prioritize the Liberation Day festivities.

"I was told by the RDC to halt my event for security reasons. As a peace-loving Ugandan, I couldn't let my people face teargas, so I called it off," he said. "I belong to the NRM and felt it was important to join in celebrating this significant day."

Baryayanga also emphasized the need for unity within the party. "As NRM members, it's time we come together and ensure equal opportunities for everyone under the party," he added.

Despite the political tensions, Baryayanga assured the public that the Aja Cup finals would take place at a later date, yet to be announced.

As Kabale navigates these political undercurrents, Baryayanga's dramatic entrance and diplomatic stance have fueled speculation about his next move ahead of the 2026 elections.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.