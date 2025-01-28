Uganda: UAE Delegation, Emirates Airlines Partners Hail Uganda As a Top Tourist Destination

A high-profile delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), including representatives from Emirates Airlines and its partners, has praised Uganda for its unparalleled natural beauty, abundant wildlife, and welcoming hospitality, dubbing it a world-class tourist destination.

Mohammed Taher, Emirates Airlines' Country Manager, marveled at Uganda's climate. "During summer, it is better to stay in Uganda than in the UAE because of the good weather.

The lush vegetation and balance of rain and sunshine make it ideal," he said at the conclusion of their familiarization trip.

For many, the trip was an introduction to Uganda's wonders. "Some of us have been selling Africa for 40 years but didn't truly know Uganda. This trip has been an eye-opener," shared Melki Jihed, retail sales manager at Dnata Travels, part of Emirates Airlines.

Jihed highlighted Uganda's biodiversity, including Lake Victoria, the Nile, and Murchison Falls, calling it "the Pearl of the World."

The group visited Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, renowned for its mountain gorillas. Ali Schumann of Audley Travel described the experience as life-changing.

"The gorilla trek and meeting the Batwa community showcased Uganda's impressive commitment to conservation and sustainable tourism. The hospitality here is unmatched," she said.

The delegation pledged to promote Uganda globally. "You have amazing features. I will work to drive more tourists to Uganda," Jihed vowed. Taher echoed this, committing to position Uganda as a premier destination through Emirates Airlines.

Their visit is expected to boost Uganda's tourism industry by attracting more high-value travelers seeking unique experiences, from cultural immersion to gorilla trekking.

The delegation departed with memories of Uganda's magic and a determination to return, accompanied by more visitors eager to explore the Pearl of Africa.