Uganda: Rukunyu Hospital's Dilapidated OPD Block Sparks Urgent Call for Government Intervention

The outdated infrastructure, designed initially to serve refugees from Rwanda, is unable to keep up with the growing healthcare needs of the region.

Rukunyu Hospital in Kamwenge District is facing mounting pressure due to the deteriorating condition of its Outpatient Department (OPD) block, built in the late 1960s.

Serving a population of about 800,000 people across several districts, the hospital sees an average of 2,000 to 3,000 patients every month.

Dr. Ivan Mujuni, the hospital's in-charge, voiced concerns over the facility's inadequacy.

"The OPD block is in a dilapidated state and too small to accommodate the services we are required to provide. This directly impacts the quality of care we can offer to our patients," he told the Nile Post.

Although Rukunyu Hospital was upgraded to a general hospital in 2019, improving staffing and service delivery, the infrastructure has remained a significant challenge.

"The upgrade increased staffing levels from 41.6% to 57.9%, which has greatly enhanced the quality and quantity of services we provide," Dr. Mujuni added. "However, the infrastructure remains a major bottleneck."

Local leaders, including Joseph Karungi Kaboona, the District Chairperson, have urgently called for government intervention. Karungi emphasized, "The greatest need for Kamwenge in the next financial year is a new and functional OPD. Without improved infrastructure, sustaining the hospital's performance will be difficult."

Despite these challenges, Rukunyu Hospital is known for being one of Uganda's best-performing health facilities. Local leaders believe that an infrastructure overhaul will ensure continued delivery of quality healthcare.

"The people of Kamwenge and neighboring districts deserve better," Karungi affirmed.

Both Dr. Mujuni and Karungi remain hopeful that the government will invest in the much-needed refurbishment, stressing that the hospital's infrastructure must be improved to continue serving the community effectively.

"Healthcare is a fundamental right," Dr. Mujuni concluded.