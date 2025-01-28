Uganda: Strong Winds Devastate Kalangala, Leaving Over 300 Homeless

27 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lawrence Mushabe

Severe cyclone winds have swept through Kalangala District, causing widespread destruction to homes, plantations, and properties worth millions of shillings.

The disaster has left over 300 residents homeless, stranded without shelter, food, or essential supplies.

Locals in Lwazi, Bubeke sub-county, are now facing a grim situation, with many accusing the government of failing to provide timely support and relief.

"The government has never responded to the situation, prompting us to call for an emergency meeting with our leaders to forge a way forward," said Peter Tomusange, a local resident.

Area Member of Parliament Hellen Nakimuli and Kyamuswa County MP Moses Kabusu have raised concerns over the government's slow response in aiding the fishing community.

"Despite the disaster, the government has been slow to respond, leaving our people without food, shelter, or essential supplies," Nakimuli said.

"You can imagine, up until now, people are suffering, homeless, and no one is bothered. I'm so surprised why the government isn't prioritizing fishing communities and islands."

Kyamuswa County MP Moses Kabusu added, "This is not the first time the government neglects the people of Kalangala for unknown reasons. I call upon the office of the prime minister to intervene immediately and rescue our people from such a situation. Yes, we have donated the little we have, but it's not enough for the population."

In response to the crisis, Kalangala Deputy RDC Henry Lubuulwa assured residents that the government plans to intervene and provide necessary support during the course of this week.

This announcement has brought some relief to the affected residents, who are struggling to cope with the destruction caused by the cyclone.

The incident has highlighted the critical need for timely government intervention and support during natural disasters to prevent further hardship and loss.

