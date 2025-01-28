Uganda: Museveni's Visit to Busoga Leaves Everyone Smiling

President Museveni's four-day working tour of Busoga sub-region, held from January 22nd to January 25th, has left a trail of beneficiaries across various sectors, including PDM farmers, journalists, investors, and boda boda riders.

The tour, which aimed to assess the progress of the Parish Development Model (PDM), also provided opportunities for empowerment and development pledges.

At the heart of the visit was the PDM initiative, where Museveni's direct engagement with farmers resulted in substantial benefits.

He personally visited three PDM beneficiaries, awarding them cash and tools to expand their enterprises.

In Namutumba District, Tolofisa Buwala of Kalamira village received Shs30 million, including Shs12 million to buy one acre of land, Shs6 million for a motorcycle, and Shs 12 million to expand her enterprise.

In Luuka District, Elliot Mukasa of Bubanda village was gifted Shs16 million, with Shs5 million allocated for enterprise expansion, Shs5 million for land purchase, and Shs6 million for a motorcycle.

Jinja District's beneficiary, Micheal Kazibwe of Busedde, was given a Fuso truck, a cow dung mixing machine, and a silage-cutting machine to support his agricultural activities.

Additionally, Museveni gifted 10 PDM beneficiaries in each of the three districts he visited with Shs 1 million each, benefiting a total of 30 farmers.

Busoga Journalists Hit Jackpot

On Thursday, January 25, journalists in the region had what many described as a "jackpot" moment when Museveni gifted them a minibus and Shs100 million for their SACCO.

Although the President referred to journalists as "paupers" dependent on handouts, the group was elated with the unprecedented financial support.

Museveni also tasked the journalists to collaborate with his aide, Kirunda Faruk, to investigate challenges in the fishing sector.

The President expects a detailed report from them by May this year. This unexpected attention left many scribes wondering why the President considered them, especially given the many government ministries, agencies, and departments at his disposal.

Museveni's visit also proved beneficial for investors in Busoga. During his tour, the President inaugurated two factories--Abyssinia Steel Factory in Jinja City and Tembo Steel Mills Ltd--and pledged to reduce electricity costs for industrialists to 5 cent per kilowatt hour, a move aimed at boosting productivity and attracting more investment to the region.

On January 24, Museveni launched the Shs63 billion expansion and reconstruction of Jinja Airfield into a modern airport.

Transport Minister Fred Byamukama revealed that the first phase, costing Shs23 billion, will focus on constructing a runway, expanding the taxiway, and building an apron.

The second phase will involve the construction of a terminal, estimated to cost Shs 40 billion.

Boda Boda Sector Gains Presidential Attention

The President concluded his tour with a massive rally for boda boda riders at Iganga District headquarters. He pledged to investigate the rising cases of motorcycle thefts and murders targeting riders.

Museveni also promised to support regional boda boda SACCOs, which sparked excitement among attendees.

Kirunda Faruk, the President's Special Assistant on Press and Mobilization, demonstrated his capabilities by organizing the massive turnout of boda boda riders at the Iganga rally. His efforts drew praise as he effectively mobilized thousands of riders from across Busoga.

President Museveni's visit to Busoga highlighted the progress of the PDM but also served as an opportunity to empower various groups in the region.

With promises of further visits in May, the President has set the stage for continued engagement and development in the sub-region, ensuring that farmers, journalists, investors, and boda boda riders all have a stake in the region's growth.