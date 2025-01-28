Uganda: Museveni Holds Back-to-Back Talks With U.S., UK Envoys Over M23, Besigye

The meetings, attended by Uganda's Permanent Representative to the UN, Adonia Ayebare, sparked speculation regarding the key topics discussed, including the ongoing M23 insurgency in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the suspension of US AID, and the controversial military trial of opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye.

President Museveni held back-to-back meetings with the US and UK ambassadors at State House Entebbe, marking an eventful day of diplomacy amidst rising tensions in the region.

Neither the Ugandan Presidency nor the respective missions in Uganda provided any details on the discussions.

However, speculation was rife that the M23 capture of Goma, the capital of North Kivu in eastern DR Congo, and regional security concerns were high on the agenda.

On his official X (formerly Twitter) account, President Museveni confirmed the meetings: "Today, I hosted the British High Commissioner, Lisa Chesney, at State House Entebbe... Later, I met with William W. Popp, the United States ambassador. Our discussion focused on enhancing cooperation and promoting shared interests between both our countries."

The timing of the talks coincided with the growing regional crisis, especially after M23 rebels seized Goma on Monday morning.

This development has heightened fears of an all-out war, as tensions between Rwanda and DR Congo escalate. Despite these tensions, Museveni, at 80, remains a key political figure in the Great Lakes region and the Horn of Africa.

Mr Museveni first held a meeting with the UK envoy Lisa Chesney Often sought after as a mediator, he has previously helped navigate conflicts such as the ongoing war in Somalia.

Museveni's involvement in the M23 crisis is seen as a stabilising force, especially with reports of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi's forces launching missiles into Rwanda.

The situation in Goma has intensified, especially after Tshisekedi rejected Kenyan President William Ruto's call for a regional summit to address the growing tensions.

Mr Ruto, who currently chairs the East African Community, had previously indicated that Presidents Kagame of Rwanda and Tshisekedi of DR Congo were in agreement to hold a meeting.

However, Tshisekedi's spokesperson, Tina Salama, told Congolese media that the president would not attend the summit due to security concerns.

"It is clear that, given the situation that prevails at the moment, the president will not be able to go to this summit," Ms Salama said.

This move left many observers questioning the possibility of mediation, with Museveni being considered the likely candidate to intervene in the growing conflict.

In the meantime, the absence of the United Nations' peacekeeping forces under MONUSCO from active conflict zones has raised alarms, as the mission had been reduced to ferrying families across the border into Rwanda for safety.

The international community has expressed concerns about the possibility of a regional conflict spiraling out of control.

Museveni's meetings were also viewed as critical in the context of the suspension of US AID to Uganda, a decision made by the administration of former President Donald Trump, which is expected to have far-reaching consequences on Uganda's economy.

The aid suspension touches on a wide range of areas, including development assistance and military aid.

The Museveni government is grappling with the ramifications of this move as it seeks to strengthen its relationships with both Western powers, particularly the US and the UK, and regional neighbours.

The Besigye issue

While the meeting focused on strengthening ties between Uganda and both the US and UK, speculation pointed to the M23 crisis as one of the key subjects of conversation, especially with Ayebare's participation.

As Uganda continues to maintain a military presence in DRC under Operation Shuja, a joint initiative with the Congolese national army (FARDC) in Ituri Province, Museveni's role as a key player in the region is undeniable.

Given Ayebare's strong ties with Rwanda, his presence in the meetings signals a focus on the situation in eastern DRC and Uganda's efforts to mediate a solution.

As the political climate continues to intensify in Uganda, one of the most significant challenges facing Museveni's government is the ongoing trial of Dr Kizza Besigye, the prominent opposition leader who has been incarcerated since November 2024.

Besigye, along with his associate Obeid Lutale, faces charges of treason in Uganda's military court, with the maximum sentence being death.

His trial has garnered significant attention both domestically and internationally, with critics alleging that the trial is politically motivated.

Ms Winnie Byanyima, Besigye's wife and the executive director of UNAIDS, has been a vocal critic of the trial, raising concerns over its fairness and the broader implications for Uganda's international standing.

Reports have emerged that Besigye has been denied visitors and private food deliveries while in detention, citing security reasons.

He has also refused to eat the food provided by the prison, further highlighting the troubling conditions surrounding his detention.

The trial of Besigye has drawn particular attention from the US and UK, with both countries expressing concern over the political nature of the charges and the lack of due process.

The ongoing case has strained Uganda's relationship with these Western powers, who have voiced their displeasure at what they view as the erosion of democratic principles in Uganda.

Dr Besigye's trial continues to captivate the nation, with his next hearing scheduled for February 3, 2024. The trial comes on the heels of an important ruling by the Supreme Court of Uganda, expected on January 31, which will decide whether civilians should be tried in military courts.

This ruling could have significant implications for Besigye's case and the broader political landscape in Uganda.

Adding to the growing tensions, a senior military officer recently made unsettling remarks that Besigye would be executed on Heroes Day, June 9, 2024.

These statements have raised further concerns about the impartiality of the trial and the integrity of Uganda's judicial system.

The remarks also have significant diplomatic repercussions, particularly with the international community closely monitoring the case.

The situation in Uganda, marked by the M23 crisis and the Besigye trial, continues to unfold, with international powers closely watching the developments.

Museveni's meetings with the US and UK envoys are seen as a strategic attempt to address both regional and domestic challenges, with the future of Uganda's international relations and political stability hanging in the balance.